SSVM to host Transforming India Conclave 2023

Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions is all set to host its second edition of the three-day Transforming India Conclave 2023 from September 1 – 3, 2023.

This year's theme is 'Unleash the power within you'. The three-day conclave, ticketed event this year, will take place from September 1st to 3rd at SSVM World School, Coimbatore. The conclave consists of thought provoking speaker sessions, specially curated workshops, award ceremonies, and captivating entertainment acts scheduled throughout the three-day event.

There are two prominent awards designed to honour students and teachers. For students, 'Studentpreneur Awards 2023' aims to give students the platform to encourage their entrepreneurial spirit. Students, irrespective of their educational background, can easily register their ideas on SSVM's website and fill in the necessary details of their business concepts/ideas along with a persuasive pitch presentation. By participating, they have the chance to elevate their ideas to new heights and gain nationwide visibility.

For teachers, 'Inspirational Guru Awards 2023' aims to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication of teachers towards shaping the future of society. The teachers who believe they have the power to make a positive impact on students' lives are encouraged to nominate themselves for the award, and students can also nominate teachers who they feel deserve recognition.

This year's conclave comprises a remarkable line up of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who will be sharing their respective subject knowledge and expertise. These include Mr. Aman Gupta, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer, BoAt; Mr. Raj Shamani, Motivational Speaker & Founder, House of X; Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, Indian Engineer & Cofounder-director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh; Mr. Manu S Pilai, Indian writer & historian; Mr. Kishen Das, Indian Actor & Youtuber and Mr. Ranvijay Singha, Indian Actor.

The students can also look forward to a wide range of workshops covering diverse areas of interests on DJ skills, Financial literacy, Resin arts, DIY makeup, Digital media, Creative arts and much more conducted by industry experts like Harun Robert, Durgesh Nandhini, Sorav Jain, Geetha Ramanujam and such. In addition to workshops, an array of captivating and visually stunning entertainment acts and performances such as Acapella, Laser Man act, Dance Battle and Medleys have been scheduled.

More details on Transforming India Conclave 2023 is available on https:svmtransformingindia.com/ About SSVM Institutions SSVM Group of Institutions is a chain of schools in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, offering quality education from K-12, providing a range of curriculums [CBSE, Cambridge International, Matriculation (State Board), and NIOS] with its founder visionary & Managing Trustee being, Dr. Manimekalai Mohan. Athma-Seva, a unit for differently-abled children at the campus was also launched with the aim of providing them with vocational skills and preparing them for independent living. SSVM's efforts for academic excellence are complemented by the induction of brilliant educators and resources from across the country. Since its inception, SSVM Institutions has built a formidable reputation in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for providing holistic education rooted in Indian values and traditions to its students mentored by resourceful educators. SSVM Group of Institutions is distinguished by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, contemporary curriculums, student-centered pedagogies, and multi-sports education culture. SSVM Day and Residential school at Mettupalayam is the flagship school of the SSVM Group of Institutions, which comprises seven premier schools in Tamil Nadu.

