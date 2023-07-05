Guruparab celebrated by Sikhs in Kashmir Valley

The Sikh community of Kashmir Valley celebrated Guru Hargobind Singh Jayanti here on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh guru.

The Sikh devotees thronged the gurudwaras in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley to mark Guru Hargobind Singh's birth anniversary.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited two gurudwaras – one in Srinagar and another in Pulwama – to join the celebrations with the Sikh community. ''Greetings on Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji. He was an embodiment of sacrifice, social justice, compassion & universal brotherhood. Let's draw inspiration from his teachings & rededicate ourselves to ideals of social equality & brotherhood as epitomised by Guru Ji,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

Speaking to PTI, devotees at Chatti Padhshahi Gurudrwara in Rainawari highlighted the importance of the day. ''Shakti ke bina bhakti nahin hai aur bhakti ke bina shakti nahin hai (without strength, one can't be devoted, and without devotion, one can't have strength),'' Jagbeer Singh, a devotee, said.

He said Guru Hargobind Singh was skilled in several warfare techniques and had fought against cruelty of all kinds. The 6th Sikh guru came to Kashmir with emperor Jahangir, he added. There are 10 Sikh gurus in total.

The message of gurus is to connect with God and worship wholeheartedly, said Bhai Harbans Singh, head member of the gurudwara.

Guru Hargobind Singh prayed for the betterment and prosperity of all of mankind, Bhai Harbans Singh said, adding that he taught us to respect everyone without any bias.

''Guru Hargobind Singh came to Kashmir around 1616 and devoted himself to curing the people of Kashmir suffering from smallpox,'' he said.

J B Singh, another devotee, said a large number of people come to gurudwara with devotion to celebrate the Sikh guru's birth anniversary. ''The message of this day is to promote brotherhood and harmony for the country,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)