CII and MIT-ADT University Pune sign MoU to foster corporate Start-up & Innovation Connect

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune, India, have joined forces in a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony. The event took place at MIT Art, Design and Technology University on Wednesday, July 05, 2023.

The MoU between CII and MIT Art, Design and Technology University encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at fostering the comprehensive development of students and promoting their active engagement in society. This strategic alliance seeks to cultivate students' leadership skills, encourage community engagement and social responsibility, foster innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, provide platforms for knowledge exchange and inspiration, raise awareness of crucial social issues, and promote active participation in civic processes. By joining hands, CII and MIT Art, Design and Technology University strive to empower students, unlock their leadership potential, and contribute to a better society.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad expressed his delight in signing the MoU between MIT Art, Design and Technology University and CII's Young Indians initiative, highlighting the collaboration's potential for student development. Prof. Dr. Karad emphasized the university's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship and its role as a frontrunner in higher education, providing excellent infrastructure and conducive learning experiences. With well-established tie-ups with leading industries, incubation centers, maker spaces, and innovation and research labs, MIT-ADT University stands as a hub for next-generation learning and workforce development. Prof. Dr. Karad further expressed optimism about the collaboration with CII and its strong industry interface, envisioning a robust partnership in skills collaboration.

Prof. Bharat Oswal, Yi Chapter YUVA Chair CII, provided a brief introduction to CII and expressed satisfaction with the collaboration under MIT Art, Design and Technology University's YUVA initiative. Prof. Oswal emphasized Yi's mission to strengthen the future of India by providing a platform and voice to the country's next generation of changemakers. The collaboration aims to instill leadership skills, enhance the youth entrepreneurial ecosystem, and enable youth-led changes for nation-building. Prof. Oswal also commended the MIT-ADT University team for their recent ranking among the Top 30 universities in India for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the NIRF Ranking.

Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar, Director of Student Affairs, welcomed the dignitaries and outlined the objectives of the MoU. He highlighted the promotion of research projects, innovation, entrepreneurial activities, and mentoring services for students as the main focus. MIT-ADT University is committed to nurturing entrepreneurship among its students, paving the way for future leaders.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries representing both organizations. From MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Dr. Mahesh Chopade, Prof. Dr. Kishore Ravande, Dr. Dnyandeo Neelwarna, Prof. Dr. Sudarshan Sanap, Prof. Harshit Desai, Prof. Dr. Suraj Bhoyar, Prof. Dr. Ulhas Malawade, and Prof. Ashish Umbarkar graced the occasion. Representing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) were Prof. Bharat Oswal, Yi Chapter YUVA Chair; Ms. Krushali, and Mr. Abhishek Golhar.

The presence of these esteemed individuals underscores the significance and commitment of both organizations to foster student development and promote collaboration between academia and industry. The signing of the MoU marks a milestone in the partnership between the Confederation of Indian Industry and MIT Art, Design and Technology University. This collaboration aims to create a nurturing environment for students, empowering them with leadership skills, encouraging community engagement, and instilling a strong sense of social responsibility.

Through the collective efforts of the Confederation of Indian Industry and MIT Art, Design and Technology University, students will be equipped with the necessary guidance, mentorship, and experiences to excel as future leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. This partnership sets the stage for a transformative journey of knowledge, innovation, and societal impact.

About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked in Band Excellent for ARIIA 2021 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is ''physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated''. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 10,000+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

