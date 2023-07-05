Left Menu

President Murmu addresses 10th convocation of Gondwana University

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that education played an important role in the development of any society.

Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 10th convocation of Gondwana University at Gadchiroli, Maharashtra today (July 5, 2023).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that education played an important role in the development of any society. She was happy to note that Gondwana University had taken various steps for providing inclusive, cost-effective and valuable education. She said that this University had been empowering students through knowledge, rational approach, professional skills and moral values. She said that the University had focused on building an equitable educational ecosystem, promoting multi-disciplinary research and conducting academic programs for sustainable livelihood. She said that such educational initiatives would make students ready to contribute to the sustainable development of the region and the country. She appreciated Gondwana University for providing new opportunities to the youth of tribal communities and backward classes through education.

The President was happy to note that Gondwana University had been making efforts for the protection and development of the region's forest wealth, mineral resources as well as the art and culture of local tribal communities. She appreciated the University for promoting experiential learning through courses like Talley, Bamboo Craft and Forest Management. She also appreciated establishment of Tribal Research Center of the University which is engaged in research on local issues.

The President said that students and the university community were expected to study and address global problems. It is their duty to discuss and find solutions to contemporary issues such as climate change and environmental degradation through traditional knowledge, latest technology and innovation and research.

The President said that youth have a very important role to play in the inclusive development of society and the country. She advised students to stay connected with their roots, their university, while pursuing their dreams.

(With Inputs from PIB)

