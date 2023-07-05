Left Menu

Jamia Millia to hold convocation on July 3; Vice President Dhankhar to be chief guest

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-07-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 18:37 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will hold its convocation on July 23 for the students who passed their examinations in 2019 and 2020 at Vigyan Bhawan here, officials said on Wednesday.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest on the occasion, an official said.

''All the pass-out students of the academic years 2019 and 2020 are advised to register themselves by providing the requisite information through the link provided on the university website,'' the JMI said in statement.

The convocation of students, who passed out in 2019 and 2020, could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last convocation of the university was held in 2019.

The registration portal opened on July 5 and students can register till July 12, the statement said.

Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar said it is a matter of pride that the university is holding the centenary year convocation.

''I congratulate all successful students who will be getting degrees and diplomas and I request all of them to register themselves to participate in the convocation,'' she said.

