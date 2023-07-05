Left Menu

Citing survey, AISA demands scrapping of DU's four-year UG programme

A survey among Delhi University students by AISA has found that over 85 per cent of respondents were against the continuation of the four-year undergraduate programme FYUP, the Left-affiliated student group claimed on Wednesday.It said most of students felt overburdened by the continuous assessment in colleges and alleged that the model has tried to kill the idea of debate, dissent and freedom.In June, DUs AISA conducted the university-wide survey titled FYUP Ka Report Card.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:06 IST
A survey among Delhi University students by AISA has found that over 85 per cent of respondents were against the continuation of the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), the Left-affiliated student group claimed on Wednesday.

It said most of students felt overburdened by the continuous assessment in colleges and alleged that the model ''has tried to kill the idea of debate, dissent and freedom''.

In June, DU's AISA conducted the university-wide survey titled 'FYUP Ka Report Card'. Over 4000 students from 23 different colleges of the University participated in the survey, answering questions about the course structure, fee hike and assessment scheme, the student group said.

The findings of the survey have comprehensively proven that FYUP has turned students into ''shambles'', the All India Students' Association (AISA) claimed.

From the course structure to the assessment scheme, students have ''rejected'' each and every aspect of the new system, the student wing of CPI(ML) said.

As many as 78 per cent students have said that they are not getting the quality of education that they hoped and aspired for while coming to Delhi University, the group claimed.

''Seventy percent of students have said that the new courses like SEC and VAC have not befitted in any way. Students have told AISA that these courses only take away time from the core papers and add extra burden on students,'' the student group said in a statement.

''A resounding 91 per cent students have said that they are feeling overburdened by the continuous assessment and tests due to the added courses,'' the group added.

It said 68 percent of students reported in the survey that they will not be able to continue their education for four years if the fee is hiked every year.

''This shatters the illusion of 'choice' that the BJP is peddling on the 'multiple entry and exit' aspect of FYUP,'' the AISA claimed ''Students have made it crystal clear that FYUP must go! 87 percent of students have said in the survey that FYUP should not continue in education. 82 percent of students have told us that they do not think these certificate or diploma degrees will help them in future prospects in any meaningful way,'' the student group said.

The University has taken a loan of more than Rs 938 crore from the government, while there has been a fee hike of up to 200 percent all over the university, it said It alleged that the FYUP model ''has tried to kill the idea of debate, dissent and freedom in the University, tying the students to a rigorous, meaningless routine of assignments and tests, without an iota of care for educational quality.''

