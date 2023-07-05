Left Menu

UP govt takes action against gangs forcing kids into begging: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government is constantly taking action against gangs that force kids into begging and stressed that begging is dangerous for the future of children. Distributing certificates and educational kits to children rescued from beggary under Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana and Smile Project, Adityanath said that begging was a part of Indian tradition in the ancient times.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government is constantly taking action against gangs that force kids into begging and stressed that begging is dangerous for the future of children. Distributing certificates and educational kits to children rescued from beggary under 'Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana' and 'Smile Project', Adityanath said that begging was a part of Indian tradition in the ancient times. "Through this, a 'sannyasi' could understand the philosophy of society by abandoning his ego...but today, it is different, begging is harmful for children's future," he said. ''The government is giving a platform for nurturing children who are freed from beggary, through the Smile Project. Our government is constantly taking action against gangs that force kids to beg by crippling them,'' the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

Expressing happiness over 102 children who were rescued from beggary, he said, "Our government is improving the future of these children by connecting them with voluntary organizations. Since 2017, the Basic Education Council has been providing dresses, bags, books, sweaters, shoes, and socks to all children so that even the most impoverished among them can learn and make a positive contribution to society. Today, 1.91 crore children in the state benefit from this facility." Adityanath said one should move forward with optimism if one wants to succeed in life. ''If merit is the only consideration, we will be able to free Lucknow from beggary," he said.

