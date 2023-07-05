Left Menu

Officers' assn of AIIMS backs scientists protesting proposal limiting time of employment in research projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 19:46 IST
The Officers' Association of the AIIMS here has extended support to the scientists working in various research projects or pursuing PhD who are protesting against the administration's proposal to limit the number of years one can be employed in projects at the premier medical institute.

According to the Society of Young Scientists (SYS), the proposed guidelines cap the number of projects a researcher can take up to three, which they allege is expected to lead to the immediate termination of around 1,400 employees, including researchers and technical staff employed in various projects at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

''In reference to the letter received by the Society of Young Scientists in context of the proposed revisions regarding project staff recruitment guidelines, we support them in their stand against the dismissal of contractual research project staff on a short notice,'' the Officers' Association of the AIIMS said in a statement.

It also urged the AIIMS administration to revisit the guidelines, proposed the revocation of the current memorandum of the research section to hold recruitment until then and suggested that the new guidelines should be implemented prospectively (for new employees only).

Meanwhile, the contractual research project staff should be allowed to continue until the new guidelines are framed, the association said.

In a letter to the AIIMS director, the SYS said it is ''horrifically unpropitious'' to prevent the researchers who have decided to devote years of their professional life not only to the scientific domain but also to the institution, thereby promoting AIIMS-Delhi on a global platform, from continuing their research at the institution merely because the policymakers feel that it is time to introduce new rules that make pursuing a career in science in this country even more taxing than it already is.

The scientists, who have been peacefully opposing the proposed rules, plan to intensify the agitation if their demands are not met.

''It is our firm belief that any guideline or proposal that prevents a qualified researcher from applying to a post they may be eligible for is a fundamental breach of hard-earned freedom. It is a direct challenge to the sanctity of the entire scientific community.

''At a time when talented researchers seek to settle abroad to advance their careers, we have chosen to selflessly devote the prime years of our professional careers not only to the advancement of science, but to promote our beloved nation on global platforms, despite facing grave mental and financial challenges rampant in the current research environment of the country,'' the SYS said in a statement.

