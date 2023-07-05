Left Menu

Never forget your mother tongue and motherland: President Murmu urges people

In spite of being away from their birthplace, they are connected to their local language and culture, which is very good, she said.I want to tell you all that it is your responsibility to use your mother tongue in your family, society and community.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:01 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday made a pitch for the use of mother tongue in family and society, and said people should never forget their mother tongue and motherland.

She was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Sanskritik Kendra in Nagpur.

''We are Bharatiya first, whether we live in our country or outside it,'' she said.

Citing an example from the Ramayana, the president said she feels that 'matrubhoomi', 'matrubhasha' and 'Maa' (motherland, mother tongue and mother) are above all.

''The new generation, after getting modern education in the country and abroad, is doing good work. In spite of being away from their birthplace, they are connected to their local language and culture, which is very good,'' she said.

''I want to tell you all that it is your responsibility to use your mother tongue in your family, society and community. Give your children knowledge of their mother tongue. Learning other languages and cultures is good. But whatever you become in life, you should never forget your mother tongue and motherland,'' she said.

She said that ''Bharatiyata'' is our identity and also the identity of Bharat in the world.

The life values and struggle of Lord Rama is an inspiration for humankind, president Murmu said, adding, ''Lord Rama's obedience to his father's command, his love for his brother and his duties as a king is an example of ideal behaviour.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

