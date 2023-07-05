4,521 schools in Manipur resume classes after two months

Students of class I to VIII of 4,521 schools in Manipur attended classes on Wednesday after a gap of over two months during which the state witnessed ethnic violence.

The students displaced by the ethnic strife are allowed to get admission for free to nearby schools and the requirement of permission for students of class IX to class XII opting to change school has been relaxed for those affected by the violence, according to an official release.

The schools under the Department of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur, have resumed normal classes for class I to class VIII on Wednesday keeping in mind the welfare of the students, it said. According to the release, out of 4,617 schools, 96 could not be opened since those were being used for relief measures and other purposes.

''The parents and guardians of the students are happy about the opening of schools after prolonged summer vacation. During the inspection of schools on the first day of resumption of classes, students express their happiness.

''The schools had extended summer vacation since May 4, 2023, till July 4, 2023, due to prevailing law and order situation,'' the release said.

The Department of Education (Schools) and Samagra Shiksha, Manipur, have distributed textbooks, exercise books, pens, pencils, sports items and school uniforms for the displaced children staying at relief camps in both hill and valley districts.

Till now, 27,629 textbooks, 20,375 notebooks, 4,955 pencils, 3,483 sharpeners and erasers and 5,171 pens have been distributed to relief camps through the officers concerned. Further, 1,536 sports items such as football, carom board sets, chess and ludo sets have been distributed to the relief camps.

''It was observed during inspection today that the maximum attendance in different schools were the displaced students from relief camps,'' the release said.

