DU begins registration process for BTech programmes

Delhi University has started the registration process for admissions to its BTech programmes for the academic session 2023-24, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The university is offering three Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in the emerging areas of technology, namely Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering. These three programmes will be under the Faculty of Technology. The registration process will close at 11:59 pm on July 25.

Students will be selected for these three BTech programmes based on their Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) rank.

"The candidates must apply on the official portal of UoD, i.e http://engineering.uod.ac.in starting from Wednesday, July 5," Registrar Vikas Gupta said.

The candidates will have to pay a one-time non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee. The candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will pay a fee of Rs 1,500.

While candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) will pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200.

The candidates have to fill in their JEE (Main)-2023 application number, applicant's Name (as it appears on the JEE (Main) score) and Date of Birth on the portal.

"On successful registration, the candidates will log in to their dashboard to submit their personal details, academic details, and preferences for the programme. The submitted preference order will determine the allocation of seats," the statement read.

There are 120 seats in each BTech programme. For seat allocations, the university will alot the highest possible preference subject to programme merit, category, and availability of seats, Gupta said.

The candidates must refer to the admission website of the university for all updates and admission schedules.

