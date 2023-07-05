Ranchi to have another new medical college on RIMS pattern: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said Ranchi will have another new medical college on the pattern of the state's apex health institute - Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

He was addressing a ceremony to launch 206 new ambulances besides the distribution of appointment letters to 38 newly appointed dentists here.

''Another new medical college will be established in Ranchi on the pattern of RIMS where efforts would be made to provide world-class health facilities,'' Soren said. Of the 206 ambulances, 51 are equipped with advanced life support systems while 131 are equipped with basic life support systems.

The chief minister also flagged off five medical mobile units and launched Mamta Vahan App, critical illness scheme, and Ayushman App.

He said the goal behind another medical college and other facilities is to make health facilities available for the rich and poor equally.

He said the government has already decided to open medicine shops at the panchayat level, and efforts will be made to restore the facility of pharmacy shops not only in panchayats but also in every village. This would create self-employment for the youth, he said.

He also added that Jharkhand is the first state in the country where the state government is providing air ambulance at a cheap rate for the common citizens. This facility will be provided not only to elite people but also to BPL families if they need an air ambulance. He said the health facilities in the state will be strengthened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)