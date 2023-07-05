Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-07-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 20:51 IST
Holiday for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts on Thursday
The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district authorities in Karnataka announced holiday for schools and college on Thursday in view of the orange alert issued by the Meteorology Department forecasting heavy downpour and gusty winds.

In their order, the district authorities said all the anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, undergraduate colleges, government-aided and private schools in the district will remain closed on Thursday.

Parents have been asked to be careful with their children and that they should not allow them to go to the low-lying areas, lake, river, seashore or any place where there is water.

Fishermen have also been instructed not to venture into the sea.

The district-level and taluk-level officials have been directed to remain alert for the rescue and relief operations if the situation so warrants.

The officials should quickly respond to the public complaints and remain in touch with the control room at the respective deputy commissioners' offices.

Tourists and public have been advised not to go to river and seashores.

Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rainfall. It is one step below a red alert, which is the most severe in terms of rainfall intensity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

