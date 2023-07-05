Left Menu

12 people stuck in lift at mall in Hyderabad rescued by firemen, police

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:10 IST
12 people stuck in lift at mall in Hyderabad rescued by firemen, police
Twelve persons, including a pregnant woman, who got trapped in a lift which got stuck at a mall in Malakpet here were rescued by personnel from the fire department and police, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday when the lift got stuck midway at the sixth floor due to some technical issue, they said, adding that the 12 persons were trapped for about an hour.

After the panicked occupants of the lift raised alarm, the mall staff initially tried to open the lift, but were unable to do so after which the occupants called up the fire department and police, they said.

''After getting information about the incident, a team of fire department personnel immediately rushed to the place and opened the door of the lift. All 12 persons were safely brought out of the lift within 15-20 minutes by the personnel of the fire department and police,'' a senior fire department official told PTI.

