Sonowal visits prominent citizens as part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhigyan

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that constructive suggestions and opinions of people strengthen good governance.

Sonowal visited several prominent citizens of Guwahati during the day as part of BJP's 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan'.

''The Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan is an innovative method to reach out to the people of all strata to understand their problems which can be resolved by good governance'', the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Ayush said. Sonowal visited leading agricultural scientist Dr Nalin Mahanta and educationist Anju Gogoi at their respective residences.

The senior BJP leader also visited the residence of former RBI manager Krishna Kumar Das at Azara in West Guwahati.

He also visited the Gauhati University and met with its Registrar Dr Hemant Kumar Nath, the Head of the Information Technology Department Shikhar Kumar Sharma, the Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Technology Tulsi Bezbarua and the Scientific Officer of the Institute of Science and Technology Biraj Deka Sonowal.

Sonowal apprised them of the various initiatives, schemes and programmes taken by the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last nine years.

