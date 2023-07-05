Left Menu

Police registers case in connection with clash between students of two medical colleges

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:45 IST
Police on Wednesday registered a case in connection with a clash between students of two government medical colleges in Odisha on the premises of VIMSAR in Burla, an officer said.

A case under sections 147 (Rioting), 148 (Rioting armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (Unlawful assembly) of IPC has been registered after the authorities of the VIMSAR lodged an FIR in this regard. ''Further investigation into the matter is underway,'' said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Burla, S Dash. On Tuesday, the students of the MKCG medical college and hospital, who had come to VIMSAR to participate in the inter-medical college festival, 'Euphoria', were allegedly attacked by students of the VIMSAR on the premises of the institution. The students of VIMSAR hurled abuses, pelted plastic bottles and even sprayed a fire extinguisher on the bus carrying MKCG medical college students leading to the suffocation of nine students who were hospitalized. The incident came to the fore after videos of the violence went viral.

According to an official of VIMSAR, while the cultural events of the inter-medical college festival, Euphoria are scheduled to begin on July 7 and conclude on July 10, the athletic events started on Tuesday.

Dean and principal of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said, ''We have already lodged an FIR with the police in connection with the incident.'' The students of the MKCG medical college and hospital decided not to participate in the Euphoria and returned. However, students of other medical colleges are here. The festival will be held as per the schedule, she said.

