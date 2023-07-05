Priyansh-Avneet pair wins junior mixed team archery gold at Worlds
Updated: 05-07-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:59 IST
India's Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships, here on Wednesday.
India's Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.
The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.
