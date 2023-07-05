Left Menu

Bengal Guv forms Peace Committee to maintain peace, social integration

In the backdrop of panchayat poll violence in West Bengal, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday constituted a committee primarily to look into the matter of maintaining peace and social integration in the state, sources said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:45 IST
Bengal Guv forms Peace Committee to maintain peace, social integration
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of panchayat poll violence in West Bengal, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday constituted a committee primarily to look into the matter of maintaining peace and social integration in the state, sources said. The committee – 'Peace and Harmony committee' — will be headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, they said.

''The committee will address the current situation and look to maintain peace and harmony and social integration in the state. The other members of the committee will be chosen very soon,'' an official told PTI.

The governor also named Justice Mukherjee as the new vice chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, he added.

Several people have been killed and many injured in poll violence in the state over the last one month.

Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state on July 8 for nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats. Bose, who has described himself as a ''ground zero Governor'' has visited violence-hit areas of Bhangar, Canning in South 24 Parganas district before going to Dinhata in Cooch Behar district. He has also visited Basanti in North 24 Parganas district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023