Teachers from US visit Delhi government-run schools

Interacting with the delegation, Atishi said the Delhi governments aim was to eliminate the perceived division between public and private schools and make quality education accessible to every child.One of the significant achievements of the government has been the change in perception among parents and students about Delhi government schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:45 IST
A delegation of 15 teachers from the US visited Delhi government-run schools on Wednesday as a part of a Fulbright Teachers for Global Classroom programme, officials said.

The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classroom programme is being run by the US government. Accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Atishi, the delegation visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar, officials said.

They engaged with the primary section, participated in the ''happiness class'' and experienced the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum class as well, the Delhi government officials said. Interacting with the delegation, Atishi said the Delhi government's aim was to eliminate the perceived ''division'' between public and private schools and make quality education accessible to every child.

''One of the significant achievements of the government has been the change in perception among parents and students about Delhi government schools. ''Over the past few years, hundreds of children have shifted from private schools to Delhi government schools, indicating the success of the progressive reforms implemented,'' she said.

