Left Menu

World looks at India with hope that it can find answers to unsolved questions: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed intellectual Kshatriya warriors.He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-07-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 08:39 IST
World looks at India with hope that it can find answers to unsolved questions: Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed ''intellectual Kshatriya'' (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

''In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama,'' he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

''To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion,'' he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

''One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration,'' he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

''But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians ) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers ( to these issues),'' he said.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriya, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023