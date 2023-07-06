2003-batch UP cadre IAS officer seeks voluntary retirement

Rigzin Samphel, a 2003-batch IAS officer posted as Resident Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh in New Delhi, has sought voluntary retirement on medical grounds, an official said here on Thursday.

Samphel is the fourth IAS officer of the UP cadre in the past one year to have made a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) request. A senior official confirmed the officer's VRS request to PTI and said it is being processed. Samphel has sought retirement as he wishes to return to his native place Ladakh, the official said.

Earlier, IAS officers Renuka Kumar (1987 batch), Juthika Patankar (1988 batch) and Vikas Gothalwal (2003 batch) had also sought VRS.

