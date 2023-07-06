IIFL Securities is India's No. 1 Investment Bank for Equity IPOs; Helps in Fund Raising for 18 Companies through IPOs and QIPs

As per Prime Database, IIFL Securities is ranked as India’s No.1 investment bank for equity IPOs for the financial year ending March 2023 and in the first quarter of financial year 2024 ending in June, 2023 in terms of number of IPOs. IIFL Securities successfully closed capital market deals (IPOs and QIPs) for 18 companies helping them raise capital during this period.

During this period IIFL Securities completed 15 IPOs which include among others, IPOs for Mankind Pharma, Avalon Technologies, KFIN Technologies, Sula Vineyards, Kaynes Technology India, Archean Chemical Industries, Bikaji Foods International, Fusion Micro Finance, Tracxn Technologies, Electronics Mart India, Syrma SGS Technology, eMudhra and Rainbow Children’s Care Hospital. IIFL Securities also managed the QIPs of Indiabulls Real Estate, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Data Patterns during the same period.

IIFL Securities has built a strong Capital Markets platform which has been possible due to its unwavering commitment, superior client focus, strong research and superior distribution across investor categories – institutional investors (both foreign and domestic), high net-worth individuals and retail investors.

NipunGoel, Head of Investment Banking at IIFL Securities said, “IIFL Securities has become the most preferred investment bank for corporates in India on the back of best-in-class equity research and agile banking and distribution team. We ensure that there is no compromise on compliance and disclosure, which has earned us the trust of India Inc. IIFL Securities will continue to adhere to the highest levels of corporate governance in its dealings with clients across the platform.” “A large part of our business tends to be repeat business from existing clients and we are grateful to our clients for the trust that they have reposed in us.” In FY24, India's GDP growth is expected to remain robust and the country will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in recovering from pandemic-induced contraction, Russia-Ukraine conflict and Inflation. Backed by strong macro fundamentals, Indian economy has staged a broad based recovery across sectors. Indian capital markets are also seeing strong support from both DIIs and FIIs. Equity Capital Markets saw record inflows from SIPs in 1Q-FY24.

On the back of stronger fundamentals, FIIs also reinstated their commitment to India with Net FII Inflows standing at INR 1 Trillion (USD 12 Billion) in the first quarter of FY24. As the Indian economy continues to grow at a firm pace, IIFL Securities expects traction in the equity issuances by companies with growth plans.

About IIFL Securities IIFL Securities Ltd (NSE: IIFLSEC, BSE: 542773) is one of the key capital market players in the Indian financial services space. IIFL Securities along with its subsidiaries offers advisory and broking services, financial products distribution, institutional research and investment banking services. IIFL Securities has established itself through a combination of leading-edge technology, diverse product offerings, management expertise, and a wide network of branches across India. The Company has developed long-term relationships with its customers with sustained high quality performance and continues to be their preferred investment partner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)