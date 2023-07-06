Youth Congress stages demonstration against Centre over 'rising inflation'

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday staged a protest against the Centre over ''rising inflation'' across the country.

Holding placards and banners, Indian Youth Congress leaders and activists gathered near Shastri Bhawan in central Delhi and raised slogans against the Centre, alleging negligence on its part. ''People in the country are suffering from inflation but the central government is not bothered. They are neglecting the citizens,'' the leaders alleged.

The protest was led by the organisation's national president Srinivas BV.

Earlier, the Mahila Congress held protests over the inflation issue outside the BJP' headquarters here.

