Left Menu

Teaching classes 10, 11 students to use tech to solve daily problems 'good thing', says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Class 10 and Class 11 students now being taught to use technology to solve day-to-day problems is a good thing and added that it is something that did not happen earlier.Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the finals of the Delhi Robotics League.The chief minister claimed the education system in place earlier could not train students to find solutions to the daily problems.I studied mechanical engineering at IIT-Kharagpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 13:35 IST
Teaching classes 10, 11 students to use tech to solve daily problems 'good thing', says Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Class 10 and Class 11 students now being taught to use technology to solve day-to-day problems is a ''good thing'' and added that it is something that did not happen earlier.

Kejriwal was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the finals of the Delhi Robotics League.

The chief minister claimed the education system in place earlier could not train students to find solutions to the daily problems.

''I studied mechanical engineering at IIT-Kharagpur. I went to my village during the holidays. My grandfather asked me to repair a fan. I told him that I could not repair it. He said, 'You say you come from IIT and you cannot repair a fan','' Kejriwal recalled. He went on to add, ''Those days, I felt that our education system is cut off from day-to-day problems. We are being taught things that did not solve our daily issues. But I am happy that today students of Class 10 and Class 11 are being taught to use technology to solve day-to-day issues.'' Kejriwal also wished the students taking part in the competition the best for the finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023