Left Menu

'Curse of 35': China's state media takes aim at ageist hiring policies

The Workers Daily newspaper has been at the forefront of a media campaign to draw attention to the iniquities of a labour market shaped by high youth unemployment, an aging population and a slowing economy. Job seekers should not be discriminated against for their age, gender, marital status and family planning, but it would take time to change companies attitudes, the newspaper said in an editorial headlined "To remove invisible employment barriers, we must gnaw down a 'hard bone'".

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-07-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 14:20 IST
'Curse of 35': China's state media takes aim at ageist hiring policies
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese state media on Thursday took aim at employers' discriminatory hiring practices, including a trend among companies seeking younger and cheaper workers that has become widely known as the "Curse of 35". The Workers Daily newspaper has been at the forefront of a media campaign to draw attention to the iniquities of a labour market shaped by high youth unemployment, an aging population and a slowing economy.

Job seekers should not be discriminated against for their age, gender, marital status and family planning, but it would take time to change companies attitudes, the newspaper said in an editorial headlined "To remove invisible employment barriers, we must gnaw down a 'hard bone'". Back in March, the newspaper cited two studies that laid bare how workers aged 35 years or over were losing out.

One study found many job advertisements explicitly limited the age of candidates to below 35, including for civil service admissions and jobs with several local governments. The other study, conducted by Sichuan University, found that out of 300,000 job postings, over 80% in Shanghai and more 70% in the southwestern city of Chengdu sought applicants under-35.

With the economy losing momentum, China's survey-based jobless rate stayed at 5.2% in May, but youth employment jumped to a record 20.8%. And with the population aging, many people talk about the 'curse", believing their chances of getting a job or losing one worsen once they cross 35.

"What does the future hold? University graduates are told to be flexibly employed, employees aged over 35 are laid off and many migrant workers are extending their retirement ages," said one netizen on China's Twitter-like Weibo. "If people become unemployed at the age of 35, older people can only go back to college then," said another.

On Wednesday, a news portal for Zhejiang provincial government called for authorities, companies and individuals to work together to break the "Curse of 35" as it posted a report on its website saying that some large internet firms were laying off workers based on their age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023