GIA India Conducts Customised Training Programme for Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ Sales Staff

Kozhikode, Kerala, India – Business Wire India GIA India conducted a three-day customised training programme for the retail sales staff of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Kozhikode, Kerala. More than 20 retail staff from Malabar Gold and Diamonds' flagship store in Kozhikode attended the training.

In the training session, participants gained hands-on experience to grade diamonds using GIA's 4Cs of Diamond Quality (Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight) and the International Diamond Grading System™. In addition, the course also taught participants how the 4Cs can affect value and the ways in which treatments can affect the appearance of a diamond.

"The training programme conducted by GIA India was quite informative and it will give participants the confidence to interact with customers; indeed, a training well received and a job well done," said Jacob Jacob, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

"The learning curriculum was very well structured and the best part was that the participants could practically experience everything that they learned in real-time. With the launch of the Malabar Global Centre of Excellence on May 5, 2023, this training has added a lot of value to our business. Kudos to GIA India and the instructor," said Bejoy John, General Manager - Learning and Development, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

"I have been with the company for nearly ten years and the training programme provided us with in-depth knowledge on diamonds that was very helpful. Thank you, GIA India," said Shijil K, Deputy Manager, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

"I feel confident to share about the product more proactively without any hesitation. Thank you, GIA India," added Manjith Hashim, Assistant Sales Manager, Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

"Since its inception in 1931, GIA has been working tirelessly towards ensuring public trust in gems and jewellery through education, research, laboratory services and instrument development. As a part of our mission, we work closely with manufacturers and retailers to train their staff with our customised training programmes. These programmes combine GIA's decades of research-backed curriculum and hands-on practical skills with the flexibility of modular delivery. We appreciate Malabar Gold and Diamonds' objective to invest in their staff's learning and development, and in turn, provide consumers with accurate product knowledge," Apoorva Deshingkar, Senior Director – Education and Market Development, GIA India.

To learn more about GIA educational programmes in India, visit GIAindia.in or email eduindia@gia.edu About GIA India GIA India Laboratory Private Limited ('GIA India') is an independent subsidiary of the Gemological Institute of America, Inc. ('GIA'). Established in 1931, GIA is recognised as the world's foremost authority in gemmology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognised around the world as the standard for diamond quality.

Through research, education, gemological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism. All of GIA's activities are governed by its mission to serve the public. Visit GIA.edu or GIAindia.in.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Customised training delivered by GIA India to the sales staff of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in Kozhikode

