Maha: Principal assaulted after parents accuse Pune school of putting CCTV camera in washroom of girl students

The principal of a private school in Maharashtras Pune district was assaulted allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after parents of some students complained that a CCTV was installed in the washroom of girl students, police said on Thursday.A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, went viral on social media platforms.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-07-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The principal of a private school in Maharashtra's Pune district was assaulted allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit after parents of some students complained that a CCTV was installed in the washroom of girl students, police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, went viral on social media platforms. The clip showed the principal, whose clothes were torn, being chased by a mob in the school premises in Talegaon Dabhade area. The parents in their complaint given to police alleged the school installed a CCTV in the washroom of girl students, conducted ''prayers from the Bible'' and did not give holidays to students on Hindu festivals, Talegaon MIDC police inspector Ranjit Sawant said.

''We are looking into the allegations levelled by the parents,'' he said.

Following the allegations, members of a right-wing outfit allegedly manhandled the school principal, who is a Christian, according to police.

A parent claimed that a CCTV was installed in the girl's washroom and that an attempt was being made to expose students to ''Christian culture''.

When contacted, the school authorities said they do not want to comment in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

