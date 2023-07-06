NIF announces fellowship to 7 writers, scholars

The New India Foundation (NIF) on Thursday announced names of seven recipients for its coveted book fellowship to write a set of non-fiction books on chronicling post-Independence India.

The Fellowship, now in its 11th edition, is awarded for the period of one year with an overall stipend of Rs 18 lakhs to each recipient. In addition to financial aid, the foundation offers editorial, legal, and administrative guidance through the course of the Fellowship, from proposal to publication.

The seven awardees, comprising academics, authors, journalists, and public intellectuals, and tentative titles include Pramit Bhattacharya (''Accounting For The Nation: The Story Behind India's Growth Numbers''), Srijan Deshpande (''The Life and Music of Kumar Gandharva''), Syed Jaleel Hussain (''Ambivalent Allegiances: Shiism and Everyday Politics in Kashmir''), Rachna Mehra (''Planning 'New Towns' in the Post-Independence Era: The Making of Faridabad City (1948-90)'')Maya Mirchandani (''Fathers, Sons, and a Troubled Paradise: A History of the Abdullahs'').

Disha Mullick (''Love, Death and Compromise: Stories of a New Rural Public'' - A Collective Biography of Khabar Lahariya) and Ramakrishna Ramaswamy (''A Difficult Mind: An Intellectual Biography of Damodar Dharmanand Kosambi'') complete the list.

The list of the awardees was decided by Emeritus Trustee Nandan Nilekani, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay NIF Book Prize Chair Niraja Gopal Jayal, Book Fellowship Chair Srinath Raghavan, and Managing Trustee Manish Sabharwal.

''Each of the seven selected proposals aims to tell a remarkable story, and I think they also cumulatively capture some of the most important and interesting aspects of India today. These books delve into economy and culture, media and identity, rural and urban India, politics and biography, and of course the ways in which these histories can illuminate our common conversations about the country,'' said Srinath Raghavan in a statement.

Recent books published under the NIF Book Fellowship include Abhishek Choudhary's ''Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right'', Manoj Mitta's ''Caste Pride: Battles for Equality in Hindu India'', and Savithri Preetha Nair's ''Chromosome Woman, Nomad Scientist: EK Janaki Ammal, A Life 1897-1984''.

