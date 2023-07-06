ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India and Festo India to collaborate on higher and vocational education

• Festo will design and supply labs for NAMTECH, an ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) education initiative.

• AM/NS India and Festo will also work together to design academic programs that match global standards in the fields of Smart Manufacturing, Industrial Automation and Trainings.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steelmakers – and Festo India, the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of automation technology and technical education, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Festo Corporate Center in Stuttgart, Germany.

The partnership will focus on development of New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), an ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India education initiative aimed at delivering an integrated model of high-quality engineering and technical education, with special emphasis on manufacturing and sustainability. NAMTECH will start operating an interim campus in the Research Park at IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from August 2023.

NAMTECH and Festo India will work in tandem on the design and delivery of technical labs at the campus in Gandhinagar. They will also design and deliver short- and long-term academic programs, starting with a Professional Master’s Program in Smart Manufacturing, Professional Technologist Program in Industrial Automation and Trainings, matching international standards. These will enable students to participate in prestigious global competitions like the WorldSkills Competitions, showcasing their abilities on a worldwide stage.

The partnership will also work to launch programs in the areas of academic and capability development to ensure the delivery of student services, such as providing industry experts as faculty members, organising industry visits, and creating internship and employment opportunities for students in India and abroad. Festo and NAMTECH will actively promote and highlight the significance of Industrial Automation to various industries and stakeholders.

MS. STEPHANIE WERNER-DIETZ, GROUP HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES AT ARCELORMITTAL GLOBAL, said, “We are embracing the future by investing in the next generation with NAMTECH, leveraging the latest technology, innovative partnerships and advanced learning methods that will enable students to pave their own future. Institutes like NAMTECH are vital in helping us build a future-ready workforce capable of taking on any global challenge no matter how tall. We are proud to be on this journey alongside them.'' DR. OLIVER NIESE, MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF FESTO DIDACTIC SE AND VICE PRESIDENT DIGITAL AT FESTO SE & CO. KG said “Finding the right answers to lifelong learning or to the latest developments in mechatronics, digital transformation and artificial intelligence are the challenges of the future. This concerns not only educational institutions, industrial training centers or research institutes, but also students and skilled professionals. With more than 400 reference projects globally, Festo is the world’s leading provider of technical education. Our customers benefit from tailor-made education solutions, including the design, planning and equipping of complete workshops and labs. Therefore, we are proud to support holistically Arcelor Mittal’s and Nippon Steel India’s smart campus at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.” Commenting on the partnership, MR. DILIP OOMMEN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS INDIA), said, “This partnership reflects our ambition for NAMTECH to hit the ground running in its ability to offer the best technical learning resources for students seeking skills and expertise that will equip them for careers in Industry 4.0. We are certain that Festo’s expertise in the design and delivery of NAMTECH programs will enable students to benefit from a rich and relevant curriculum in industrial technology and automation.” MR. RASHMIKANT JOSHI, MANAGING DIRECTOR, FESTO INDIA, said, “Using Festo’s experience over decades in education and skilling sector globally, this partnership with NAMTECH will allow to set up a state-of-the-art facility for trainers, students, and industry employees in India. The curriculum will be industry relevant, catering to the current and future requirement of industries, from basic automation to semi-automation to full automation. We are confident, this institute will contribute immensely to the growth and competitiveness of Indian manufacturing industries going forward.” ABOUT ARCELORMITTAL NIPPON STEEL INDIA (AM/NS India) ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world’s leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes.

Follow Us: www.amns.in | Facebook: @AMNSIndia | Twitter: @AMNSIndia | LinkedIn: @amnsindia ABOUT FESTO Festo, the world’s leading supplier of automation technology and technical education, is deploying its products and services to meet the challenge of smart production for the future during digitalization. The company also relies on artificial intelligence and machine learning. Established in 1925, the independent family-owned company based in Esslingen a.N., Germany, has been a driving force in automation for over 60 years and with its unique range of offers has become the world market leader in technical education. 300,000 customers worldwide in factory and process automation put their trust in the company’s pneumatic and electric drive solutions. Part of the Festo Group of companies is Festo Didactic, a company dedicated to education training and consulting since 1965.

Festo Didactic uses the industrial equipment of Festo and other market leaders in the industry to compose its learning systems for industrial automation, electronics, electrical engineering, process automation, mechatronics and Industry 4.0/SMART Manufacturing to meet the needs and requirements, providing the right solution of modern technical education.

Festo Didactic is committed to developing innovative, engaging and effective learning tools and content to meet the changing and challenging needs of students and educators. Our comprehensive, competency-based curriculum integrates several types of media to accommodate different type of learners from vocational schools, higher education/tertiary education and training centers at Industries to bring flexibility to the learning process. Festo Didactic has supported more than 56,000 laboratories worldwide.

The Festo Group registered sales of €3.81 billion in the 2022 financial year and is represented at 250 locations throughout the world with a total of 20,800 employees. 7% of its annual turnover are invested in research and development.

https://www.festo.com/ ABOUT NEW AGE MAKERS INSTITITE OF TECHNOLOGY (NAMTECH) NAMTECH is a pioneering, industry-aligned institute built with a bold mission to resolve the disconnect between what the industry needs and what the rigid, siloed educational system produces.

NAMTECH seeks to reimagine education, through its experiential learning and emerging technology driven curriculum that moulds students for whatever comes and prepares them with the skills to meet future marketplace challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)