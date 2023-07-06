Left Menu

US Ambassador discusses regional connectivity, cultural ties in talks with WB Governor & Amit Mitra

United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and principal chief advisor to chief minister Amit Mitra here and discussed the economic opportunities, regional connectivity plans, cultural ties and issues related to womens empowerment.Garcetti, who is on his maiden trip to Kolkata, said both countries should invest in the future for peace and progress. A pleasure to meet the Governor of West Bengal, Dr C.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:11 IST
United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and principal chief advisor to chief minister Amit Mitra here and discussed the economic opportunities, regional connectivity plans, cultural ties and issues related to women's empowerment.

Garcetti, who is on his maiden trip to Kolkata, said both countries should ''invest in the future for peace and progress.'' ''A pleasure to meet the Governor of West Bengal, Dr C. V. Ananda Bose. Had an insightful conversation on #USIndia shared priorities – including higher education and regional connectivity – as well as the deep cultural ties between our peoples. Thank you for your warm hospitality,'' the ambassador tweeted.

''Enjoyed meeting with the Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department of Government of West Bengal, Dr Amit Mitra, in Kolkata. We had a meaningful discussion on the importance of women's empowerment, economic opportunities for diverse communities, climate action, and ways to enhance the #USIndia strategic partnership in the state,'' the ambassador said.

''This is the most important period and both the countries can achieve a lot of things together, be it in technology, defence and supply chain,'' he later said at a programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at a city hotel.

The ambassador stressed the need for more educational collaborations between both nations and asserted that ''more US students should come to India as part of cultural and educational student exchange programmes.'' He said Kolkata has been left behind for too many years and there is a need to bridge the gap and give a further push to cultural collaborations.

The ambassador said the ''world's two largest democracies'' should collaborate on issues related to climate change and make the world a better and safer place for all.

Terming that ''this is the most important and significant period in India-US history,'' Garcetti said both countries need to promote people-to-people ties to make a mark in history.

Interacting with businessmen, Garcetti said India is now providing technology to the US in various fields and there is a need to promote it further for the welfare and prosperity of both nations.

