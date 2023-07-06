Be educationally, economically strong; help community members to join mainstream: Prez to tribals
There was struggle at every step but I overcame the challenges and became a teacher, then Governor and now the President of the country, she said.Murmu urged members of tribal communities to pursue higher education after school without harbouring any inferiority complex.Tribals should become economically, socially and educationally strong.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said members of tribal communities should strive to move ahead in life by becoming educationally, economically and socially strong, and also help fellow tribals to become part of the national mainstream. Murmu, who is country's first tribal president, said this during an interaction with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan here.
Recollecting her school days, she said there were no proper roads to her school and no school bags to carry books.
''I used to cover my head with a cloth while going to school to protect myself from rain. There was struggle at every step but I overcame the challenges and became a teacher, then Governor and now the President of the country,'' she said.
Murmu urged members of tribal communities to pursue higher education after school without harbouring any inferiority complex.
''Tribals should become economically, socially and educationally strong. They should work in higher positions and help fellow tribals to come into the mainstream of development,'' he said.
State Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Yoga is India's gift to the world": President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu presents National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022-23
"Dynast parties forging alliances to save families": Devendra Fadnavis on opposition leaders' meet in Patna
Devendra Fadnavis should focus on women’s security instead of making unwarranted remarks: NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
"Gave his wicket on googly": Sharad Pawar taunts Devendra Fadnavis on oath ceremony with Ajit Pawar