Left Menu

Be educationally, economically strong; help community members to join mainstream: Prez to tribals

There was struggle at every step but I overcame the challenges and became a teacher, then Governor and now the President of the country, she said.Murmu urged members of tribal communities to pursue higher education after school without harbouring any inferiority complex.Tribals should become economically, socially and educationally strong.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-07-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:34 IST
Be educationally, economically strong; help community members to join mainstream: Prez to tribals
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said members of tribal communities should strive to move ahead in life by becoming educationally, economically and socially strong, and also help fellow tribals to become part of the national mainstream. Murmu, who is country's first tribal president, said this during an interaction with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan here.

Recollecting her school days, she said there were no proper roads to her school and no school bags to carry books.

''I used to cover my head with a cloth while going to school to protect myself from rain. There was struggle at every step but I overcame the challenges and became a teacher, then Governor and now the President of the country,'' she said.

Murmu urged members of tribal communities to pursue higher education after school without harbouring any inferiority complex.

''Tribals should become economically, socially and educationally strong. They should work in higher positions and help fellow tribals to come into the mainstream of development,'' he said.

State Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023