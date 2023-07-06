Left Menu

CBSE asks school officials to avoid visiting east Delhi office due to ongoing 'Hanuman Katha' in nearby area

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has advised schools to avoid visiting its regional office in view of the traffic curbs imposed due to the ongoing Hanuman Katha by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in IP Extension here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 17:53 IST
CBSE asks school officials to avoid visiting east Delhi office due to ongoing 'Hanuman Katha' in nearby area
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised schools to avoid visiting its regional office in view of the traffic curbs imposed due to the ongoing 'Hanuman Katha' by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in IP Extension here. Delhi Police had issued an advisory on Monday stating that the Hanuman Katha by Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, is being held at the Utsav Ground in Delhi's IP Extension area from July 6 to 8. ''In order to avoid any inconvenience due to an estimated gathering of over one lakh people, the schools are advised to avoid visiting Regional Office, Delhi (East), from July 5 to 8, if possible. Official communication through online mode will be highly appreciated during the period,'' the board said in a communication to schools. However, the CBSE has instructed school authorities to use public transport in case of a visit due to unavoidable circumstances and carry a valid identity card with them. According to Delhi police advisory, ''During the period of Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Hasanpur T-Point to NH-24 on road no 57-A, the cut on Road no 56 on Gazipur Drain in front of CBSE building and the cut on Road no. 57 to CBSE building. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023