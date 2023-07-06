C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers launch ‘’crash.club’’, a brand- new collection in fast fashion silver jewellery, for the Gen Z

New Delhi (India), July 6: C. Krishniah Chetty Group proudly introduces crash.club, a brand-new collection in the world of fast-fashion silver jewellery, specifically tailored to meet the discerning tastes of the Gen Z. With the promise of delivering high fashion at competitive prices, the starting range of products begins from a remarkable Rs. 790 only. crash.club is set apart by its philosophy of not just creating aesthetically pleasing silver jewellery, but also nurturing a sense of individuality and personal style in every piece. The brand comprehends that jewellery is more than adornment. It is a manifestation of one's personality and an expression of one's unique style statement.

The brand takes pride in their vast collection of silver jewellery, encompassing everything from bold, chunky necklaces to delicate earrings. Every single item in the collection is designed with the concept of mix-and-match in mind, thereby enabling the customers to experiment with numerous combinations, fostering a style that is distinctly their own.

Mr. Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director, C. Krishniah Chetty Group OfJewellers said: Quality stands at the forefront of crash.club. All our products are crafted from high-grade materials all hallmarked 925, with a 52-quality check process, and backed with 150 years of legacy. Offering durability and longevity that is sure to impress. Despite our top-tier quality and fashionable offerings, we firmly believe that high fashion should be affordable. Hence, our products come at attractive prices, ensuring the latest trends are accessible to everyone, irrespective of their budget.

''crash.club isn't just about high fashion; we're about fashion with a purpose. We're taking a stand to contribute to a global cause — preserving the endangered rhinos in Africa and Asia. We have also adopted one in Africa. A portion of our earnings is dedicated to this noble mission, giving our customers an opportunity to not just look good, but to feel good, too, knowing that their purchases contribute to a significant environmental cause.'' Whether you're looking to glam up for a special occasion or seeking that perfect piece to enhance your everyday style, crash.club is your go-to destination. The brand is dedicated to providing an unparalleled shopping experience to all the customers.

Log on now to https://crash.club/ & start shopping.

So, if you're a Gen Z fashion enthusiast hunting for your next style statement or someone who wishes to make a difference with your purchase, crash.club welcomes you. Come, join and be a part of a fashionable revolution that cares! To explore the complete range visit - https://crash.club/ C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers is a brand that has held a special place in the hearts of their clientele for 150 years. The modest venture that had its beginnings way back in 1869, is today a flourishing, enviable business that has grown over 15 decades. C. Krishniah Chetty is today a household name in the region and has a host of loyal patrons who trust them for their uncompromised quality, magnificent range and superior workmanship. The brand has earned its reputation of trust and credibility thanks to the transparency of transactions and the dedication of generations. https://www.ckcjewellers.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)