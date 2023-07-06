Binny Bansal invests USD 3.5 mn in LeverageEdu

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal has invested USD 3.5 million (about Rs 29 crore) in edtech firm LeverageEdu, sources aware of the development said.

Bansal made the investment through his venture capital firm Three State Ventures at an enterprise valuation of USD 150 million. The investment from Bansal was part of the USD 40 million funding round which LeverageEdu concluded recently.

BSE and NSE-listed NBFC Capri Global, existing investors Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and Kaizenvest PE also participated in the round. LeverageEdu, which facilitates overseas education, closed the financial year 2023 with a revenue of about Rs 110 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)