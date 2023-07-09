Centralised procurement system to be set up at AIIMS Delhi

The AIIMS here will establish a centralised procurement system to streamline the procurement process and promote uniformity and transparency.

At present, a decentralised procurement system exists wherein various departments and stores perform respective procurements as per demand, according to an office memorandum issued this week.

The establishment of a centralised nodal point for procurement will help facilitate coordination between different stores procuring various items, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said.

It is proposed to create a pool of faculty members nominated by heads of various departments, including department of hospital administration and clinical departments, and a roster will be created to rotate the procurement in charge (procurement) and officer in charge (OIC-procurement) annually for the next five years. The OIC-procurement will be a clinical department faculty in the rank of professor or additional professor, and provide inputs regarding clinical perspectives.

The procurement will be a faculty from department of hospital administration in the rank of professor or additional professor, and serve as the nodal point for various procurement related matters concerning the institute as well as provide inputs regarding administrative and procedural perspectives. The move is aimed at streamlining the procurement process, promoting efficiency as well as ensuring transparency, Dr Srinivas said.

