Left Menu

Wall of Delhi govt school collapses due to rain in Srinivaspuri

Reacting to the incident, Aparajitha Gautam of the Delhi Parent Association said the city government should not just focus on the quality of education, but also on the quality of infrastructure.While the Aam Aadmi Party talks about world-class education, the infrastructure aspect should also not be neglected. Along with quality education, the AAP government should focus on improving infrastructure too, she said.Gautam said the students should be relocated before the mid-term examination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2023 14:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 14:45 IST
Wall of Delhi govt school collapses due to rain in Srinivaspuri
  • Country:
  • India

A wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed on Sunday due to rain.

According to sources, the school was reconstructed only four months ago.

With heavy rain battering the national capital, a portion of the border wall of the school collapsed on Sunday. Reacting to the incident, Aparajitha Gautam of the Delhi Parent Association said the city government ''should not just focus on the quality of education, but also on the quality of infrastructure''.

''While the Aam Aadmi Party talks about world-class education, the infrastructure aspect should also not be neglected. Along with quality education, the AAP government should focus on improving infrastructure too,'' she said.

Gautam said the students should be relocated before the mid-term examination. ''We also want the children to be relocated so that their studies are not hampered during the mid-term exams,'' she added.

No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023