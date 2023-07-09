Wall of Delhi govt school collapses due to rain in Srinivaspuri

A wall of a Delhi government school in Srinivaspuri collapsed on Sunday due to rain.

According to sources, the school was reconstructed only four months ago.

With heavy rain battering the national capital, a portion of the border wall of the school collapsed on Sunday. Reacting to the incident, Aparajitha Gautam of the Delhi Parent Association said the city government ''should not just focus on the quality of education, but also on the quality of infrastructure''.

''While the Aam Aadmi Party talks about world-class education, the infrastructure aspect should also not be neglected. Along with quality education, the AAP government should focus on improving infrastructure too,'' she said.

Gautam said the students should be relocated before the mid-term examination. ''We also want the children to be relocated so that their studies are not hampered during the mid-term exams,'' she added.

No immediate reaction was available from the school administration on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)