Left Menu

More than 300 students from poor backgrounds felicitated for SSC exam feat

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:29 IST
More than 300 students from poor backgrounds felicitated for SSC exam feat
  • Country:
  • India

More than 300 students from economically weak families who cleared SSC Board exams were felicitated in a function in Thane on Sunday.

The students did well in the exams despite constraints at home, the organisers of the event said, adding that their parents were into vocations like driving autorickshaws, hawking, car washing, working in homes etc.

Former Thane Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Sanjay Herwade, who was the chief guest at the function organised by Samata Vichar Prasarak Sanstha, hailed the efforts of the students.

Among the students who earned praise from those who took part in the function was Hardika Bangar from a civic school in Korpi who overcame her total handicap to score 61 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023