Left Menu

School disallows student entry for 'tilak'; MP education dept asks institution to maintain religious harmony

However, he has expressed regret and said he would hold a meeting with parents of students to sort it out, Vyas said.The school management has been asked to maintain harmony among all religions in the institution. To maintain discipline in schools, students can be asked to wear the same uniform.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-07-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 18:50 IST
School disallows student entry for 'tilak'; MP education dept asks institution to maintain religious harmony
  • Country:
  • India

A private school in Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been asked by the education department to maintain ''all religion harmony'' after it allegedly disallowed a student from sporting a tilak (religious mark on forehead with vermilion), an official said on Sunday.

A video of the student standing outside Shree Bal Vigyan Shishu Vihar Higher Secondary School claiming he was not allowed inside as he was sporting a tilak was widely circulated on social media.

The student also claimed school authorities had said they would give him his transfer certificate in case he repeated the act.

Another video showed some people arguing with school authorities on how they could stop someone from coming to an educational institution simply because he sported a tilak.

In the video, a woman teacher can be heard saying the school was run on the basis of ''sarva dharma sambhaav'' (equality and harmony among all religions).

District Education Officer (DEO) Manglesh Kumar Vyas told reporters on Sunday that he had discussed the issue with the principal of the school.

''The school principal told me some people are giving this matter undue importance. However, he has expressed regret and said he would hold a meeting with parents of students to sort it out,'' Vyas said.

''The school management has been asked to maintain harmony among all religions in the institution. To maintain discipline in schools, students can be asked to wear the same uniform. However, if a student comes to school with tilak on his birthday, after worshipping or on any special occasion, he cannot be asked to remove it,'' Vyas added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023