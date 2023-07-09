Left Menu

Tuition teacher held for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in east Delhi

A 30-year-old male tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at his house in east Delhis New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when the minor girl went for tuition at his place, they added.Finding the girl alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:04 IST
Tuition teacher held for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in east Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old male tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at his house in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when the minor girl went for tuition at his place, they added.

Finding the girl alone, he allegedly sexually assaulted the girl. After returning home, the girl narrated the incident to her parents who then informed the police around 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said. The minor was sent for counselling and a medical examination, Guguloth said.

The girl had been taking tuition classes from the accused for the last 15 days with other students who were not there at the time of the incident, the police said. Based on the complaint, the tuition teacher was booked under Section 354 (b) (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and further probe is underway, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023