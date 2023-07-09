Family of teenager who committed suicide alleges he was harassed at coaching institute

Police said on Sunday that they are investigating the death of a 17-year-old JEE aspirant who allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room here, after his family claimed that he was harassed at his coaching institute.

It is learnt that the boy, Bahadur Singh, had a scuffle with another student at the coaching institute a few days ago following which he was rusticated, Circle Inspector at Mahaveer Nagar police station Paramjeet Patel said.

The brother of the deceased, in a complaint to the police, alleged that the coaching institute harassed the boy. However, the allegation against the institute is yet to be investigated, the officer said.

The boy did not mention any harassment by the coaching institute in his suicide note recovered from the room later, he said.

''He mentioned that he was suffering from a severe skin disease for two years and was deeply shattered due to it,'' the CI said.

Taking note of the allegation by the kin, the police lodged a case under section 174 of CrPC to investigate the reason behind the death and handed over the body to family members after a postmortem on Sunday morning.

Bhadur Singh's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in the Mahaveer Nagar area here on Saturday morning.

His brother Jai Bhim Singh, who reached Kota on Sunday morning, alleged that the faculty of the coaching institute had harassed him. He claimed that the body had fallen into depression after his rustication.

There was no immediate response from the coaching institute to queries on the issue.

It is the fifteenth case of suspected suicide this year by students taking classes at this coaching hub, police said on Saturday.

A resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, Singh came here over two months ago. He was a student of Class 11 preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The boy allegedly hanged himself to death in his hostel room on Friday night, Patel said.

Last year, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide. More than 2.25 lakh students are estimated to be taking classes in various coaching centres in the city this academic session to crack entrance exams of medical and engineering colleges.

Despite multiple measures by government and non-government agencies, the cases of suicide continue to rise.

