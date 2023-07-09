Sporting graph of India has shot up to top level: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday credited the thrust put by the Narendra Modi government in the last 7-8 years, for the emergence of India as a sporting powerhouse in the world arena. Declaring open the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship being held at Don Bosco College here, Khandu said that there is immense potential for youths of the country.

''With the backing of proper result-centric policies by the central government, the sporting graph of India has shot up to the top level. Arunachal Pradesh too is benefiting from these policies,'' he said.

Welcoming all participants, technical officers and officials of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to the state, the chief minister expressed hope that they will take back fond memories and become goodwill ambassadors of the frontier state.

Thanking the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for selecting Arunachal Pradesh to host the all-important event, Khandu said that this year alone, the northeastern state has hosted one international table tennis championship, one national curling event and now this national-level boxing championship.

''This signifies that Arunachal Pradesh is marching ahead in the sporting field,'' he added. He gave the instances of the establishment of five Centre of Excellence for Boxing, Weightlifting, Wushu, Taekwondo and Archery at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy here, and said these have offered opportunities to young sportspersons to excel at the highest levels.

''I am happy to inform you that the Centre has approved the establishment of one more Centre of Excellence here for Hockey,'' Khandu added.

Admitting that most of these games may be new for Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu assured that the youth of the state are fast learners and within the next few years, they will be competing at all levels.

Khandu reiterated the commitment of the state government to give top priority to games and sports and informed that one more sports academy – similar to Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar – is being established at Changlang to nurture young talents from eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Hailing the boxing championship being organized at Itanagar as one of the best in terms of the record number of pugilists participating - a total of 367 – Khandu expressed optimism that budding boxers of the state would draw huge inspiration from it.

''Our boxers have participated at the highest levels and brought laurels. From here on, the sky is the limit,'' he said.

In order to promote boxing, Khandu assured to provide world-class boxing rings across the state. He urged the Arunachal Olympic Association, the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association and the sports department to discuss and recommend venues for the creation of boxing rings to the state government.

The CM suggested that universities and colleges may be selected where boxing rings can be developed that would cater to a maximum number of budding pugilists.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) President and Education Minister Taba Tedir, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita, officials of Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association and the Sports department.

The championship, being organised by Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of BFI and supported by the state department of Sports, would culminate on July 14.

