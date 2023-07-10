Left Menu

Maha: Tribal children march to Palghar ZP over lack of teachers in schools

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:05 IST
Maha: Tribal children march to Palghar ZP over lack of teachers in schools
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of tribal children marched to the zilla parishad office in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday to draw the administration's attention to the urgent need for teachers in zilla parishad schools.

The tribal rights body that organised the march claimed that there were more than 400 schools in the district, where there were either no teachers or just one educator. Of 7,250 total sanctioned posts of teachers, 2,132 remain vacant, it said. Twenty-eight schools did not have any teachers, while 335 schools were functioning with a single teacher, the organisation claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023