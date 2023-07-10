Two school kids drown in waterbody in Jharkhand
Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer SDPO Ajay Kumar said 11-year-old Piyush Kumar and 12-year-old Subham Kumar Singh, who were friends, had bunked classes according to their pre-planned strategy and went to take bath at Gadai Bandh. The villagers are being convinced to send the bodies for postmortem, the SDPO said.
Two school students drowned while taking bath in a waterbody in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said. The kids, who studied in two separate middle schools, had reportedly bunked classes to take bath in Gadai Bandh under Pipra police station area, around 200km from capital Ranchi, police said. Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar said 11-year-old Piyush Kumar and 12-year-old Subham Kumar Singh, who were friends, had bunked classes according to their pre-planned strategy and went to take bath at Gadai Bandh. “Both of them drowned. The villagers, who recovered the bodies and kept them in a school, demanded the arrest of the class teachers since the incident took place during school hours,'' he added. “The villagers are being convinced to send the bodies for postmortem,” the SDPO said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gadai Bandh
- Ranchi
- Subham Kumar Singh
- Ajay Kumar
- Jharkhand
- Pipra
- Palamu
- Piyush Kumar
- SDPO
ALSO READ
Two arrested, 12 guns seized in Jharkhand
Three TSPC Naxals arrested in Jharkhand
Monsoon showers reduce rain deficit in Jharkhand
Adani Power starts supplying power to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand plant
PM Narendra Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains to boost connectivity in MP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand.