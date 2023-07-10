Left Menu

Two school kids drown in waterbody in Jharkhand

Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer SDPO Ajay Kumar said 11-year-old Piyush Kumar and 12-year-old Subham Kumar Singh, who were friends, had bunked classes according to their pre-planned strategy and went to take bath at Gadai Bandh. The villagers are being convinced to send the bodies for postmortem, the SDPO said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:27 IST
Two school kids drown in waterbody in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two school students drowned while taking bath in a waterbody in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday, police said. The kids, who studied in two separate middle schools, had reportedly bunked classes to take bath in Gadai Bandh under Pipra police station area, around 200km from capital Ranchi, police said. Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar said 11-year-old Piyush Kumar and 12-year-old Subham Kumar Singh, who were friends, had bunked classes according to their pre-planned strategy and went to take bath at Gadai Bandh. “Both of them drowned. The villagers, who recovered the bodies and kept them in a school, demanded the arrest of the class teachers since the incident took place during school hours,'' he added. “The villagers are being convinced to send the bodies for postmortem,” the SDPO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023