Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation Oraganised 16th Convocation & Founders Day

Shri Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate was the Chief Guest 3593 candidates were qualified to receive degrees in their respective Faculties at the Convocation 93 were Doctorates, 94 Gold Medals, 85 Silver Medals, and 74 Bronze Medals awarded to the rank holders Vinayaka Missions Research Foundation Deemed to be University VMRF DU held its 16th annual convocation ceremony and Founders Day at Annapoorana Auditorium, Vinayaka Missions Kirupananda Variyar Medical College, Seeragapadi, Salem.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:44 IST
• ​Shri Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate was the Chief Guest • 3593 candidates were qualified to receive degrees in their respective Faculties at the Convocation • 93 were Doctorates, 94 Gold Medals, 85 Silver Medals, and 74 Bronze Medals awarded to the rank holders Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation Deemed to be University (VMRF DU) held its 16th annual convocation ceremony and Founders Day at Annapoorana Auditorium, Vinayaka Mission's Kirupananda Variyar Medical College, Seeragapadi, Salem. Dr. A.S. Ganesan, Chancellor presided over the Convocation ceremony and declared open the Convocation proceedings in the presence of Smt. Annapoorani Shanmugasundaram, Trustee and Dato' Seri. Dr. S. Saravanan, Pro-Chancellor, Directors Dr. Anuradha Ganesan, Datin' Seri. Mrs. Kamatchi Sharavanan, Mrs. S.Arunadevi Chandrasekar, Vice-President Mr. N.V. Chandrasekar and Directors Mr. N. Ramaswamy, Mr. K.Jaganathan were also present in the ceremony. The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. P.K. Sudhir delivered the welcome address and read out a comprehensive annual report of the University. Congratulating the graduating batch, Chief Guest, Shri Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, said, "Congratulations to the graduating class of 2023. Embrace the opportunities that come with assuming new roles and pursuing your dreams. Express gratitude for the collective efforts that have brought you to this moment. As you move forward, dare to dream big, explore your potential, and take decisive action. Remember that questioning societal norms can pave the way for transformative change. Cultivate compassion, as it is an essential factor in addressing the pressing global challenges we face today. Draw inspiration from the timeless principles advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, which can guide us in our journey towards a better future." The Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) is conferred upon Prof. S.Salomon Pappiah, Tamil Scholar, Television Personality & Pattimandram Moderator, and Doctor of Science is Prof. Dr M R Rajagopal, Palliative Care Physician, and Founder Chairman of Pallium India, for the exceptional contribution of their respective field. For more information, login website vmrfdu.edu.in.

