IIM-C launches business management programme for defence personnel

IIM Calcutta has started a six-month business management programme for defence personnel, according to a statement issued by the institute on Monday. The certificate programme has been specifically designed as a unique transitional course for officers of the armed forces seeking new innings in the corporate world, it said.

The first batch of the programme started on the IIM-C campus here on Monday, providing immersive learning for officers.

The curriculum features a blend of core concepts of management which equips officers with foundational management skills and emerging ideas in various fields to make defence personnel 'future ready' professionals, the statement said. The batch comprises both retired and serving officers from the army, navy and air force.

The inauguration programme was attended by HQ Bengal Sub-Area General Officer Commanding Maj Gen H Dharmarajan and IIM-C Director Uttam Kumar Sarkar. Programme directors Nandita Roy and Somdeep Chatterjee conducted an academic orientation for the batch.

