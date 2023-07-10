Six persons including three children killed in knife attack at kindergarten school in China

Six people, including three children and a teacher, were killed and another injured in a frightful knife assault at a kindergarten school in a revenge attack by a man in a southern Chinese city on Monday, the latest such incident in the country.

Photos and video footage in Chinese social media showed the man armed with a long dagger prowling in a privately-run school in Lianjiang City of South China's Guangdong province to attack the victims.

According to witness accounts published by the official media outlets, the victims included one teacher, two parents and three children. One person was also injured in the attack.

The 25-year-old suspect, surnamed Wu, is a local resident who apparently carried out the attack to seek revenge against one of the victims for injuring his child in a car accident and declined to pay compensation, state-run Global Times reported.

The assailant was seeking revenge, which could be the cause of the murder, the report said.

Targeted attacks on children have come under the spotlight in recent months as merely two weeks before Monday's tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy was brutally beaten to death by a martial arts coach on June 26, Global Times report said.

The boy had enrolled in the martial arts training institution on June 10 and lost his life eight days later.

As knife attacks have become a pattern, China’s Ministry of Education advised authorities to “effectively strengthen the safety of primary and secondary school and kindergarten campuses”.

It asked all schools in the country to “deeply understand the extreme importance of maintaining school safety and student safety” and ensure police are at school entrances during “important times”.

Social revenge attacks by disgruntled elements including knife attacks on kindergarten schools in China are a common occurrence.

Such attacks were mostly attributed by police to disgruntled or mentally deranged people who have unaddressed grievances.

About 17 knife attacks have been reported in schools and other educational institutions since 2010, and ten of them took place between 2018 and 2023.

The official media also, for some time, blacked out knife attack reports fearing copycat attacks.

In recent years, there have been several vicious incidents in primary and secondary schools in China.

In June, police in Beijing’s Haidian district arrested a 26-year-old man who drove a car onto a high school campus after a rare hostage-taking incident in the capital, during which one student was wounded.

In April 2021, two children were killed and 18 others wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in the southern region of Guangxi.

In June 2018, a 29-year-old man used a knife to kill two primary school students in Shanghai. The killer was executed in December 2020, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)