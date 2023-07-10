Left Menu

DUSU announces 'One Day DU President Scheme'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:19 IST
DUSU announces 'One Day DU President Scheme'
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) on Monday announced a 'One Day DUSU President Scheme' under which students from the varsity will get to head the students' body for a day.

The scheme was announced during a meeting of the students' body members held here on National Student Day.

According to a statement by DUSU President Akshit Dahiya, interested students will be required to fill out a Google form indicating their leadership skills in the fields of sports, academics, environment, and arts and culture, among others.

The applications will be reviewed by the DUSU's Executive Council, which will shortlist candidates for interviews.

In the interviews, the candidates will be vetted for their vision, their overall capabilities, and projects they may be interested in. After the evaluation, DUSU will publicly announce the selected students.

''Student leaders play a crucial role in continuing the great legacy of DUSU leaders who have spearheaded student movements and served as inspirations for youth in India today.

''We hereby launch the One Day DUSU President scheme to give a platform to common students and our aspiring leaders to head the students' union,'' Dahiya said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023