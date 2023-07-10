DUSU announces 'One Day DU President Scheme'

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) on Monday announced a 'One Day DUSU President Scheme' under which students from the varsity will get to head the students' body for a day.

The scheme was announced during a meeting of the students' body members held here on National Student Day.

According to a statement by DUSU President Akshit Dahiya, interested students will be required to fill out a Google form indicating their leadership skills in the fields of sports, academics, environment, and arts and culture, among others.

The applications will be reviewed by the DUSU's Executive Council, which will shortlist candidates for interviews.

In the interviews, the candidates will be vetted for their vision, their overall capabilities, and projects they may be interested in. After the evaluation, DUSU will publicly announce the selected students.

''Student leaders play a crucial role in continuing the great legacy of DUSU leaders who have spearheaded student movements and served as inspirations for youth in India today.

''We hereby launch the One Day DUSU President scheme to give a platform to common students and our aspiring leaders to head the students' union,'' Dahiya said in the statement.

