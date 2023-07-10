Left Menu

Delhi rains: MCD schools to be closed on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:45 IST
Delhi rains: MCD schools to be closed on Tuesday
All schools run, aided or recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be closed on July 11 in view of heavy rainfall in the city and adverse weather conditions forecast, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The order issued by the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), however, mentioned that these schools shall be closed only for students.

Department heads and teachers shall come to schools, and all offices will also be functional, it said. ''In view of the heavy rainfall in Delhi and alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on adverse weather conditions, it has been decided that all MCD schools, MCD-aided and recognised schools will be closed on July 11,'' the order stated.

