AFI awarded best member federation by Asian Athletics Association

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was on Monday conferred with the best member federation award by the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla received the award during the function hosted by Asian Athletics Association.

''Great day for Indian athletics. AFI was awarded the best member federation award in Bangkok by Asian Athletics Association today. The award was received by AFI president Adille Sumariwalla,'' the AFI tweeted after receiving the award.

Sumariwalla is in Bangkok to attend the Asian Athletics Council meeting.

The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru.

The championships will begin here on Wednesday.

