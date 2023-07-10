Left Menu

AFI awarded best member federation by Asian Athletics Association

Athletics Federation of India AFI was on Monday conferred with the best member federation award by the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok.AFI president Adille Sumariwalla received the award during the function hosted by Asian Athletics Association.Great day for Indian athletics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:47 IST
AFI awarded best member federation by Asian Athletics Association
  • Country:
  • India

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was on Monday conferred with the best member federation award by the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla received the award during the function hosted by Asian Athletics Association.

''Great day for Indian athletics. AFI was awarded the best member federation award in Bangkok by Asian Athletics Association today. The award was received by AFI president Adille Sumariwalla,'' the AFI tweeted after receiving the award.

Sumariwalla is in Bangkok to attend the Asian Athletics Council meeting.

The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru.

The championships will begin here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023