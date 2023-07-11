T'gana Minister directs officials to help students from state stuck in rain-hit HP
- Country:
- India
Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said he has alerted the state government's resident commissioner in Delhi to assist students from the state who are stuck in rain-hit Himachal Pradesh.
Rama Rao said he has received information from some distressed parents that a few students from the state are stuck in Kullu and Manali of Himachal Pradesh.
''Have alerted our Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist the students. If anyone needs assistance they can reach out to @TS_Bhavan or @KTRoffice,'' he tweeted.
Heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh in recent days resulting in extensive damage to roads and a number of people, mostly tourists, were stuck in camps at some places.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 blocked amid flash flood
Himachal Pradesh: Over 300 roads closed amid heavy rains, IMD issues orange alert
Himachal Pradesh: Man drowns while taking bath in river, rescue operation underway
Thunderstorms, light-intensity rain likely in Himachal Pradesh
In minor reshuffle, Himachal Pradesh govt shuffles 9 IAS officers